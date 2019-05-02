Rising sophomore Noah Taylor has had a massive offseason thus far with his performance in spring ball ratcheting it up even more. In this video interview, he talks about the gains he made during workouts, why the spring was so beneficial to him, how things look ahead of him now that he's earned his way deeper into the fray, and much more.









