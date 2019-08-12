CavsCorner Video: Oluwatimi primed to hold it down at center
After sitting out last season following his transfer from Air Force, Olu Oluwatimi seems primed to be the starter at center for UVa heading into the opener.
In this video interview, the Maryland native and former DeMatha standout talks about the competition at center, his offseason, how comfortable he is with the 1s right now, his background at that position, and much more.
