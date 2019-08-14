When he committed to UVa a few years ago, most couldn’t get over his height. Now, 6-foot-10 Florida native Ryan Swoboda has worked himself into a likely-starter’s role along the offensive line.





In this video interview, Swoboda talks about his development thus far, transitioning to training full time to be a tackle rather than a basketball player, how comfortable he feels, how OL coach Garett Tujague has helped him, and much more.