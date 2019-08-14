News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-14 07:21:49 -0500') }} football Edit

CavsCorner Video: Swoboda's hard work continues to bear fruit

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

When he committed to UVa a few years ago, most couldn’t get over his height. Now, 6-foot-10 Florida native Ryan Swoboda has worked himself into a likely-starter’s role along the offensive line.


In this video interview, Swoboda talks about his development thus far, transitioning to training full time to be a tackle rather than a basketball player, how comfortable he feels, how OL coach Garett Tujague has helped him, and much more.


JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!


Nwyuwnmg63crl9w4x2ed

Support CavsCorner!

Shop on Fanatics.com for all of your gear (UVa, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and more) using this link and help CavsCorner in the process.


Sexnc6jhpp0kflqsqyok
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}