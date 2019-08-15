CavsCorner Video: Nelson is eager to help younger linemen
After bouncing around a bit between spots, it’s seems pretty safe to say for now that rising redshirt sophomore Ryan Nelson has found a home at tackle.
In this video interview the California native talks about being one of the more-experienced guys in the room, how comfortable he is in UVa’s offense, the job ahead for the O-line, and much more.
