After putting together one of the most impressive all-around seasons by a Virginia quarterback in program history, Bryce Perkins has been taking it easy the past couple of weeks as he rehabs a hurt ankle and gets ready for the team's bowl game later this month.

In this video interview, Perkins talks about how things have been for him since the regular-season finale, how much his injury impacted him the past two games, how quickly he and the team were able to put the Tech loss behind them, what his first impressions have been of South Carolina, and much more.













