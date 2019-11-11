In this video interview, senior captain Bryce Perkins talks about UVa's offense the past two weeks, the way the Hoos were able to salt away the GT win, the big pass to Billy Kemp on that drive, the number of weapons he has on offense, the emergence Terrell Jana, and much more.









