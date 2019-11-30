After accounting for 475 of UVa's 492 yards in the 39-30 win over Virginia Tech on Friday afternoon, senior captain Bryce Perkins talks about the win, about breaking the streak, about taking home the Coastal title, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!