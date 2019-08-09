As the co-defensive coordinator, Kelly Poppinga has plenty of reasons to be excited about training camp at UVa. After all, not only are the Wahoos deeper than they were last season but there are a number of quality first-years, including former four-star Rivals100 DT Jowon Briggs, who are playing well.

In this video interview, Poppinga talks about the depth up front, the play of the defense thus far in camp, the development of Charles Snowden, the way the young kids have looked thus far, his faith in Bronco Mendenhall, and much more.









