One of the surprises for UVa in 2018 was the play of defensive tackle Jordan Redmond who, despite being thrown into the fire early at a position where that's usually not the case. Going into his first spring at UVa, he talks in this video interview about his rookie season, about getting so much experience, and about what he's taking from last fall to help him prepare for what's to come down the road.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!