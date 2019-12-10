After missing the ACC Championship Game due to a hip pointer, senior wide receiver and kickoff return specialist Joe Reed says he’ll be good to go later this month when UVa faces Florida in the Orange Bowl.

In this video interview, the All-ACC standout talks about missing Saturday’s game, having to watch from the sidelines, his confidence in playing in Miami, and more.









