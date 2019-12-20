Junior offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer talks about the loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, preparing for the Orange Bowl, being a mentor to four-star Rivals100 signee Andrew Gentry, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!