Senior center Jack Salt and freshman point guard Kihei Clark were two of UVa's most valuable role players this season and their contributions at different times were essential in the Wahoos taking home the national title. From the locker room in Minneapolis last week, the pair talk about the experience, their emotions, their mindset on how they could best help the team, and much more.





