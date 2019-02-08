Coming off a season-high nine rebounds in the win over Miami last weekend, senior center Jack Salt is looking forward to UVa's next game following some much needed time off.

In this video interview, Salt talks about improving on his post catches, how eager he is for the rematch with Duke this weekend, how nice it is to be off this week until that game against the Blue Devils, the challenge of defending them, and much more.









