Win or lose tomorrow night, Jack Salt is about to wrap up his career as a Wahoo and it'll be on the biggest stage in the game.

In this video interview, he discusses making it to the championship game, any comparisons for the Red Raiders to previous opponents, and his evolving role on the team.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!