Tomorrow night's matchup against No. 9-seeded Oklahoma will be an interesting game for Jack Salt. Not only will the senior center be hoping to help top-seeded UVa get to the Sweet 16 but he'll be facing a fellow New Zealand native and former high school teammate Matt Freeman.

In this video interview, Salt talks about getting a chance to play against his old friend, how different that might be, and even the unique situation his sister Sophie, a sophomore rower at OU, will be in come game time.





