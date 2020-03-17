Though the final decision wasn’t made until shortly before UVa opened its season at Syracuse, first-year forward Kadin Shedrick knew even before he arrived on Grounds that taking a redshirt year was a real possibility. Now, with that season wrapped up, we can look back at the experience he had even if the season got cut short unexpectedly.

In this video interview, the North Carolina native talks about the way his game has improved, the way his body has changed, how the added bulk has impacted things on the floor, what his year sitting out was like, who he leaned on, how excited he is for the future, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!