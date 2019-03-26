The offseason is an important time for any player and that was especially true for outside linebacker Charles Snowden. Not only did he want to make the most of his time by improving physically and moving up a classification in UVa's system, but he also knows that spring ball will be important for his position group given the losses from last year's roster.

In this video interview, Snowden talks about his offseason, what he wants to gain this spring, his expectations for the backers, and even his interest should UVa basketball ever have a walk-on spot with his name on it.





