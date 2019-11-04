In his first year on Grounds, Kody Stattmann got way more than he could have imagined as the Wahoos rolled to the national title. Now, with so much of that team gone, there's a massive opportunity in front of him.

In this video interview, Stattmann talks about his first year, about his development, about his offseason playing overseas, and much more.





