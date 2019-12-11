For a variety of reasons, Sunday’s 56-47 win over then-No. 7 North Carolina was a big moment for Kody Stattmann, Justin McKoy, and Tomas Woldetensae. In this video interview they not only talk about bouncing back following the loss at Purdue but also their respective games, with Stattmann getting still adjusting after returning to action, McKoy making big contributions against his home-state school, and Woldetensae finally having a consistent night shooting from deep.









