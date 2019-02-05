Getting his first start since before he broke his wrist, there was a lot to like for Kihei Clark in UVa's 56-46 win over Miami on Saturday afternoon. But there were also plenty of things to not like, especially his six turnovers.

In this video interview, he talks about starting in place of Ty Jerome, his mindset, how he needs to fix the turnovers, the way he views this weekend's rematch with Duke, and much more.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!