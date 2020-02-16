The end of Saturday's thriller in Chapel Hill provided quite the "emotional swing" for junior guard Tomas Woldetensae. In the span of just a few minutes, he went from having fouled a 3-point shooter to hitting a 3-pointer, snatching victory from the jaws of what seemed like a pending loss.

In this video interview, Woldetensae talks about his redemption moment, his recent hot streak, his comfort level on the road, and much more.









