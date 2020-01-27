He hits UVa’s first shot of the afternoon in Winston-Salem as well as the one that, with 3:53 left in overtime, gave the Wahoos the lead for good. In between those two 3-pointers, freshman guard Tomas Woldetensae carried the Cavaliers offensively, as he finished with a career-high 21 points on seven made 3s.

In this video interview, Woldetensae talks about the intensity of the game, how the previous games had prepared the team, regrouping in OT with a “next play” mindset, how he had such a big game after “throwing bricks in pregame,” why he feels like things have slowed down for him, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



