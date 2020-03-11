Junior wing Tomas Woldetensae is still adjusting to life in the ACC, which includes the way he’s been defended since finding his shooting stroke last month. As the Cavaliers head to Greensboro for the ACC Tournament, Woldetensae talked about his experience thus far, his confidence in his shot, taking defense more seriously, and if he’s heard the calls from fans to go back to the braids.









