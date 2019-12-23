As he moves forward in bowl prep without the cast on his wrist, inside linebacker Zane Zandier is looking forward to the challenge that's in front of UVa later this month. In this video interview, he talks about the lessons he and the defense have to take from the ACCCG loss, how hard it is to prepare for Florida, and much more.









