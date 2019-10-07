Know what’s common? For a sophomore to try and improve on a rookie season where they averaged something like 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and shot 34.1 percent from deep.

Know what’s not common? For that player to have played an integral role in his team winning a national title.

Truth is, nobody has experienced anything in the last 12 months like what Kihei Clark has and that’s going to be an intriguing storyline for the Hoos when they tip it up in Syracuse next month.

Clark, the 5-foot-9 point guard from Woodland Hills (CA), didn’t dominate as a rook. But he sure did come up big for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers, playing 26.8 minutes per game and giving Virginia the extra ball handler on the floor that Bennett believed would help them win in March.

And of course then there’s “The Play,” his last-second three-quarter-court assist to Mamadi Diakite that forced overtime in the Elite 8 win over Purdue, a play that will remain legendary long after his career in Charlottesville concludes.

But don’t rush him just yet. For now, he’s preparing for an encore as Bennett and Co. reload for the future.

“Nah,” he said simply when asked if it was hard to remain hungry. “I was a first-year last year playing along with three NBA guys and then Mamadi and Jack. I was the young buck and I’m not even going to say I’m the vet this year but I’ve had one year under my belt so I’m a little bit more experienced than [some] guys. I’m still a second-year, still learning as much as they are. I’m still motivated and I can’t wait to get back on the court.”

When UVa held its banner celebration several weeks ago, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, and De’Andre Hunter were understandably the stars on stage. That same day, though, it was Clark and Diakite and Braxton Key who were taking part in workouts as a new squad full of new faces prepared for the coming season.

“I don’t know,” Clark said of expectations going into 2019-2020. “I don’t know. But I do know we’re going to compete for championships, just like every other team. I think we’re going to better than people think. I know people are already doubting us and our abilities just because we lost a couple guys. I like our group and I can’t wait to compete with them on the floor.”

UVa, of course, didn’t just lose a couple of guys. The Wahoos lost a generational trio and a senior big man who set the tone for years. But if the new faces are intimidated to fill those shoes and deal with the pressure of winning another title, they haven’t let Clark see that thus far.

“If I was a first-year, I would look at it as motivation for sure,” he said of the title. “I’m sure those guys are looking at it the same way. They want to come in here and compete for a championship, just like I did and just like everybody else here. So, yeah, I think it’s just motivation. I guess it could be a little scary at times but we all know what we came here to do, and that’s put up banners.”

The team has now officially begun practicing but the offseason workouts were exactly what they needed them to be, he said.

“Intense, just trying to get the new guys to pick up on the stuff and just trying to get them along and learn the material and learn what Coach Bennett teaches,” Clark said last month. “It’s hard coming in. You don’t know what to expect really besides the practices that you come and watch on your visits. Everybody’s learning. We’ve got a lot of new guys and even the older guys, we’re just touching up on our stuff. So, it’s been good.

“They like to work,” he added. “Every one of them likes to work. They like to get in the gym and just get better. They’re still learning. Everybody’s still learning. It’s been good so far. The guys have been looking good.”

Going from rookie to experienced voice is a challenge, though his bigger focus in the spring and summer was improving his game.

“My jump shot and my leadership skills,” he said. “I played along Ty and we had guys like De’Andre and Kyle and Jack as the leaders of the team. So, I know I’m going to have to lead even more on this team and my role’s gotten a little bit bigger, so I’ve got more responsibilities. I’m just trying to tighten up my game and you’re always trying to get better no matter what.”

As you might expect, the last few months have been pretty unique.

“Since Minneapolis, after the tournament, [there’s been] a lot of love,” Clark said. “Just around the community, the fans, the students, you get love everywhere you go. Once we started workouts, we were back on the ground. Then we got to go home for a little bit and you’re still working out, you’ve still got your weight training program when you go back home, but you’re always working. After those couple weeks we got after the tournament, we just continued to work. We’re just trying to put in as much work as possible because that’s how you get better.”

Being a part of one of the biggest plays in tournament history was something that took some time to sink in, just like winning the title itself.

“I love watching the play but I just love watching basketball,” Clark said earnestly. “I haven’t gotten tired of watching it yet.

“I don’t know how much I see it but I hear about it a lot,” he added. “Everywhere I go, that’s kind of the one thing everybody asks me: ‘How did you make that pass?’ It’s just something I’m going to have to get used to I guess.”

Much has changed since that night in Louisville, not only because of that specific play but also because of what came after. But one thing that hasn’t changed? Clark’s answer when asked about easily his biggest contribution as a rookie.

“I was just trying to make a play and hit the open guy,” he said with a smile. “That’s what I say every time.”



