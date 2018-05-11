In the past year, a lot has changed for class of 2020 offensive lineman Chris Mayo. Since he added his first offer, not only have more college programs come calling for the 6-foot-5, 293-pound Peddie School standout but he's also slimmed down and feeling good going into his junior season.

Coming off a recent visit to UVa, which was the first school to offer last April, Mayo says he loved what he saw from the coaches and players.