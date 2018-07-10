Class of 2021 QB phenom Stone hoping to take his time with things
Preston Stone might be young but in many ways, he's a veteran of the recruiting thing. Not only did his own recruitment get going rather early but he watched his older brother work his way through the labyrinth of the process.
Now, with plenty of runway ahead as the 2021 phenom continues to garner interest, Stone says he's looking to take his time and not rush anything.
