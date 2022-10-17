After picking up an offer from UVa recently, 2023 guard Cameron Carr was on Grounds this weekend for an official visit as Tony Bennett and Co. continue to look for another playmaker to pair with Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude.

“The visit was really good,” the Missouri native told CavsCorner. “I thought it was a really good experience. I really like Coach Bennett and the rest of the coaching staff.I enjoyed talking to them and was able to learn a lot.”

UVa started official practice a few weeks ago and hosted its annual Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday which made the visit perfect timing for both Virginia and Carr.

“Being able to watch them going against each other was really great,” he explained. “I can definitely see why they would like me and why they are recruiting me. It was a good atmosphere and I really enjoyed myself. They play really hard and I like the core that they have. I can see why they are so successful.”

After watching the Cavaliers go up and down against each other, Carr said he can see him fitting very well within the program.

“They really like long and athletic wings,” Carr said. “Trey Murphy is a guy they developed really nicely and really thrived in that program. He is a big comparison that the staff is giving me.”

Another comparison Bennett is giving Carr is one that goes beyond specific players but more to a whole group or type of recruit.

“He has kind of explained it to me where I am a diamond in the rough and he thinks he has found success in getting those types of guys,” Carr said. :He has told me that if I go there I will have to put in a lot of work because nothing is guaranteed and nothing will be given out. I will have to compete for my own minutes and I honestly like that, I would rather have a coach tell me that and it kind of lights a fire under me.”

Carr left Charlottesville impressed by both the school and the basketball facilities.

“I did not think the arena was that big, so seeing that with my eyes was really cool,” he said. “When I walked in there for the first time I was really thrown off. The campus is beautiful and the people there are great so all that was great to see.

“The facilities are great, I really like how everything is right there, and you don’t have to travel all over the campus to get to different places because it is all right there,” Carr added.

So far Northwestern, Kansas State and Virginia have hosted the 6-foot-5 guard for official visits with Tennessee’s coaches bringing him to Knoxville next weekend for a visit. After that, a possible decision could come soon.

“After my Tennessee visit I think I will probably make my decision,” Carr said. “I will sit down with my family and talk it all over and pick the best situation for me.”

When asked what he is looking for in a program, Carr had a very clear answer.

“I want to go somewhere I can see myself fit in,” he said. “I also want to have a really good bond with the coaching staff and the players. I want to go somewhere I don’t have to fake and be someone else because I want to be myself. I want to be accepted wherever I go and to a place where the coaches and players have the same goal as me.”