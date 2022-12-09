Virginia recently offered 2024 center Thomas Sorber of Archbishop Ryan in Philadelphia. A 6-foot-9 center that plays his travel ball with Team Final on the Nike EYBL circuit, Sorber has been seen multiple times by the Virginia staff.

We caught up with the Keystone State product to talk about his play this fall and his current relationship with Tony Bennett and Virginia.

“The fall has been going really well,” he told CavsCorner. “We are coming together as a team and learning how to play together so we are building a lot of chemistry both on and off the court and are working on a lot of team bonding so we can become closer and build a true brotherhood.”

Assistant coach Orlando Vandross has been the lead recruiter for Sorber and has been explaining how well of a fit he would be for the Wahoos.

“He has just been telling me how much Coach Bennett really loves me and how he thinks I can fit in their playing style,” Sorber explained. “Coach Vandross thinks that I could be a great fit and be a great addition to their program.”

When Sorber finally got the UVa offer, it came after being called by his full name from Bennett, something that no other coach has done.

“It was really a surreal feeling when I got the offer from Virginia,” he recalled. “Coach Bennett called me and called me by my full name and that meant a lot because a lot of coaches do not do that. When I heard my middle name included I was really confused. Coach Vandross has been the Virginia coach that has been talking to me the longest.

“He was just talking to me and being really honest with me about how he runs their program and what he expects out of his players,” he added. “With the way he runs his program and the way I play, he has been telling me how great of a fit I would be for his program.”

Both Vandross and Bennett have explained to Sorber how well of a fit he could be in Charlottesville. Likewise, he can see why they like the fit.

“They really like how I can block the ball,” he said. “I think that is one of my biggest strengths and why UVa likes me so much. The UVa staff also thinks that I would be a really good defensive rebounder for them. They do a lot of hedging on defense and they think I would be good at that for them.”

Sorber said he is hoping to take a visit to Virginia this month with a decision about where he will go to college coming next year once the EYBL season wraps up.

“I am definitely going to take my time,” he said. “I want to make my decision after Peach Jam with it being sometime late August or early September.