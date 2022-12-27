Out of all of the 2024 prospects Tony Bennett and his staff are involved with, Jarin Stevenson might be the one that the Cavaliers have been recruiting the longest.

The five-star power forward was the first prospect in his class to pick up an offer from the Wahoos and they have shown no sign of slowing down since.

Just last weekend, the 6-foot-8 prospect was on Grounds for an unofficial visit and got to watch Virginia take on Houston.

And once he again, he left impressed by what he saw.

“I went up for the Houston game and it was a nice visit,” Stevenson told CavsCorner. “Unfortunately they did not get the win against Houston but it was a great visit.”

He definitely enjoyed the environment, which was something he had yet to experience.

“Yeah the atmosphere was crazy and something I have never really seen before,” he recalled. “It was getting really loud at certain moments, especially when Kihei (Clark) got that steal near the end of the game and cut the deficit, it was rocking in there. Playing in front of a crowd like that is what you live for.”

Bennett has been known to recruit versatile big men over the years and Stevenson believes he has a lot of that in his game.

“When I am at my best I am able to handle the ball, knock down 3s and when I am really feeling it I just feel like I have a lot of moves in my bag,” he said. “I feel like I can take anyone off the dribble and just create a lot of havoc on defense.”

No. 20 overall in his class, Stevenson also talked more about how his versatility would fit in both offensively and defensively if he were to ultimately pick UVa.

“I feel like I can get buckets in a variety of ways at Virginia,” he said. “I think I could be a good option for them in stretching the floor and just be an overall good shot maker. Wherever they need me, I think I can be the guy for them.

“On defense, I feel like I can guard really any position,” Stevenson added. “I think if I were to go to Virginia, they could place me anywhere. They like to have a lot of versatility defensively and I think I would be great for them.”

Like other prospects being recruited to Charlottesville, Stevenson knows UVa does not go after many kids and he calls it a “blessing” to be recruited by Bennett and Co.

“It is a blessing to be recruited from a school like Virginia” she said. “It has taken a lot of hard work to get here but it is paying off right now and it is definitely a blessing. I am thankful for what I have been given and the hard work that I have put in.”

Stevenson doesn't expect to make a college decision until the end of summer during which time his recruitment will remain open.

“Right now I plan on making my college decision after the AAU season at the end of the summer,” he said. “Nothing is set in stone as I am still figuring things out and keeping my options open.”

Stevenson has taken visits to Georgetown, Virginia, North Carolina and NC State and mentioned South Carolina and Missouri have been showing more and more interest.