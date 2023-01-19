While a number of 2024 prospects have visited Virginia this year, one of the more recent prospects to spend some time on Grounds was Lexington (SC) wing Jaxon Prunty.

The 6-foot-6 prospect was in JPJ for the Syracuse game on January 7 but also previously visited Virginia this past summer. The junior guard who described his game as “a high energy player that can score the ball but also get his teammates for scoring opportunities” said his visit to Virginia was another good one.

“It was a really good visit,” Prunty told CavsCorner. “That was the second time I have been to Virginia and I really enjoyed being there for a game. It was great to see the environment with the fans there. Virginia has a really good team this year and again I got to see why Virginia is such a great place.”

Prunty has been talking to different coaches from the Virginia staff but the message remains the same from each one.

“They just keep saying to keep on being a good person and to be a good leader and keep doing what I have been doing on and off the court,” Prunty said. “On the court they want me to become a more consistent scorer and being consistent on the defensive end because that is one of the most important things for them.”

After watching Virginia in person, Prunty said he now has a good idea of how he could fit in Tony Bennett’s system.

“I think I would fit in their system really well,” he explained. “They like to get shots from the midrange area and I love taking shots from that area of the floor. Defensively, if I get stronger and keep on getting quicker, I think I would fit in their defense well.”

Virginia has not extended an offer to Prunty to this point yet but he thinks he knows what he has to do for the staff to pull the trigger and offer that scholarship.

“I just have to keep doing what I have been doing because they have already said they will keep an eye on me,” he said. “They might be coming to my playoff games and they said they would watch me on the EYBL circuit this spring and summer. I need to continue to have good character because Virginia is really high on character. They want their kids to have good character.”

As more and more schools continue to ramp up their activity with Prunty, he is in no rush to make a college decision.

“I know I won’t make a decision this year,” he explained. “My recruitment is starting to become a little more serious so I really don’t know where I want to go yet. I really don’t even know when I want to decide.”

When asked which schools are recruiting him the hardest, Prunty said, “Virginia, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and South Carolina.”

Along with UVa, Prunty has been to South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Kansas.