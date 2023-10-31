Class of 2025 guard Adrien Stevens recently picked up an offer from Virginia while on an unofficial visit. A combo guard from Bullis School in Maryland, Stevens came away from the trip with a much deeper appreciation for all that the program brings to the table.

A guard on a Bullis team that is expected to be one of the top squads in the state of Maryland this year with a strong chance of winning the Maryland Private School State Tournament, Stevens has seen his recruitment continue to pick up steam.

That included the Wahoos becoming the latest team to throw their hat in their hat in the ring while Stevens was spending time on Grounds.

“It has been a great fall for me,” he told CavsCorner. “My teammates and I have been working really hard and it feels like every time we are in the gym it has been really productive and really competitive and I think that is going to translate to the season.”

While on his visit to Virginia, Stevens got to see a lot of different things, including the time getting to know Tony Bennett.

“It was great for me to see Virginia recently,” he recalled. “I went down there on an unofficial visit and it was great. I got to watch them practice, see all of the facilities, talk to Coach Bennett and kind of get a lot of good info from the academic people there.

“I was really blessed to get the offer from them,” Stevens added, “and they have been showing me a lot of love.”

In addition to the recruiting piece of things, he said he really enjoyed watching this year's UVa team up close and in person during a practice.

“The defense really stood out and it was crazy how intense it was,” Stevens said. “Obviously I have seen them play good defense on TV but watching them practice it in person was really different. Getting to see them really work the shot clock in practice and really try to get the best shot on offense was good to see.”

Stevens was able to sit down one on one with Bennett, which he believes was very beneficial to him.

“When I was talking with Coach Bennett on my visit, he was just really trying to get to know me better as a person,” Stevens explained. “He wanted to learn what my values are and what I like to do outside of basketball.

“He showed me a really good film presentation of me and then film of Malcolm Brodgdon as he really had some similar plays that they think I could replicate,” he added. “It was also cool to see how they value bigger guards so it was good to be able to talk to Bennett one on one.”

At this point in his recruitment, the 6-foot-4 guard doesn’t have a specific date in mind on when he wants to make his college decision but said he does has a timeframe in mind.

“I have definitely thought about a timeline about making my decision,” he said. “I will probably announce sometime between after the high school live period in June and before the start of my senior year.”

Along with Virginia, Stevens has visited Marquette, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Villanova and said he will not be taking any more visits until after his junior season.