One of those visitors was Mataoaca standout athlete Montino Williams . The 6-foot-2, 193 pounder is a prospect that the program has hosted multiple times, including one visit in January during which he received an offer from the Wahoos.

Last weekend UVa's staff hosted a high-quality group of local and regional prospects on Grounds as the program continues to work through its spring practices.

So far, Williams also holds offers from James Madison, UMass, Minnesota, and Pitt on top of his offer from Virginia.

Following his latest visit, CavsCorner was able to catch up with the Chesterfield product briefly to discuss his most recent visit.

"It was great," Williams told CavsCorner right off the bat. "It was a tight day really. Watched practice, ate withe some coaches and even played a little scavenger hunt."

On the scavenger hunt, Williams said was paired with Cavaliers defensive backs coach Curome Cox.

"The conversations were fluid and helped us also win," he recalled about his time around Cox.

Williams also said he liked what he saw out of the Hoos during practice.

"It was really smooth and up to par," he said. "There were a few mishaps but it was revised quickly."

Overall, Williams' visit to UVa was a quality one and that a trip that has helped continue to make the Cavaliers perhaps the team to beat in his recruitment going forward.

As of right now, Williams does not have any official visits set but one to UVa could be set up in the upcoming weeks.

In his career for Matoaca, Williams has toatled 227 carries for 1,525 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has 366 career rushing yards and five touchdowns on 26 receptions. Defensively, he has recorded 71 tackles in 31 games played as well as seven interceptions.



