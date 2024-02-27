Over the weekend, the Wahoos offered 2025 quarterback Robert McDaniel out of Hughson High School in Hughson, California, a small town within the Modesto metropolitan area.

While the Virginia Cavaliers already have one quarterback commitment in their 2025 recruiting class from Deerfield (MA) standout Cole Geer , the coaching staff is still exploring the possibility of adding a second signal caller to the class.

"The first thing that came to mind was the academic aspect and how prestigious it is," he said when asked about the program. "The after-college benefits it gives someone."

Shortly after receiving the offer, CavsCorner reached out to McDaniel to discuss his initial thoughts on the Cavaliers and his recruitment going forward.

"I think academic is a big part in the choosing of a program because football does not last my entire life," he explained.

On top of academics, McDaniel will also be looking to go somewhere where he'll be able to have the opportunity at early playing time as a freshman or true freshman as well as system fit. He also said he's looking for a program that has a stable coaching staff that he believes will put him in the best position to succeed at the collegiate level and beyond.

McDaniel received the offer from Cavaliers quarterback coach Taylor Lamb, who made a trip out last month to watch him throw. He obviously came back to the east coast impressed.

"This was huge," McDaniel said about the workout, noting that his school only has 800 students so having Power 5 coaches on campus is not a common occurrence.

That being said, receiving scholarship offers is beginning to become a common occurrence for McDaniel with the Cavaliers being his 10th offer so far. Other programs that have shown interest in him include Appalachian State, California, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Oregon State, San Jose State, and Temple.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller is in the process of setting up unofficial visits and hopes to make a trip to Charlottesville in the near future.

"Definitely going to try and make it out this spring and try and catch a game next fall," he said.

As a junior, McDaniel completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 2,839 yards and 33 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also rushed for 180 yards and three scores.



