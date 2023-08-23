Four-star junior forward Nikola Bundalo was one of the biggest stock risers this summer and is currently ranked at No. 33 in the class of 2025. After starting out this summer with just a little interest and few offers, the 6-foot-9 forward from Green High School is now hearing from a slew of high-major programs, including UVa.

“I came into the summer really unranked and only had two low major division one offers so I really had a lot to prove to a lot of people,” Bundalo told CavsCorner. “I really pride myself on putting all my effort out there when I am on the court so this summer was just really showing people that I am one of the best players in the country.

“I think Virginia was a big offer for me,” he added. “They really started recruiting me hard at the beginning of the summer and they really liked everything I could do when I was on the court.”

Bundalo has shown a really solid overall game and he has a good feel for things he does well.

“I think when I am at my best, I am just super good everywhere overall which includes rebounding, passing, moving the ball, screening, talking, blocking shots, defending, scoring and being a good teammate,” he explained. “If I am out there and playing my best basketball, I am doing everything and just trying to dominate as much as possible.”

Bundalo also has a feel for what Virginia, which he sees as a big time developmental program, could do for him if he were to go there. He knows he most likely would have to fight for minutes if he wanted a chance to see the court in his first year.

“I know if I were to go there, I would really have to go in there open minded and be ready to learn,” Bundalo said. “With that program, you don’t really go in and impact the team immediately. They have been telling me that they think I can be a dude that can develop well. To be honest, with the way I play and the way they run their offense, I think it would be really scary for opposing teams and they think I would fit in great too.”

The pace and speed that UVa plays at is attractive to Bundalo as well.

“Something that really stands out to me when watching Virginia is just the speed they play with,” he said. “It is kind of like a spread offense, like on every single possession, everyone seems to know exactly where they need to be and it is real basketball which is very fun to watch.”

Associate head coach Ron Sanchez has been the lead recruiter for Bundalo thus far and has been making connections with the entire household.

“I have a great relationship with Ron Sanchez and he has been building a really good relationship with my parents,” he said. “He is a really good coach and it is cool that he likes to get my family involved. He also is not always asking me about basketball, he is more just about building a genuine relationship with my entire family and ultimately just trying to make Virginia a place that I will think of when I go to make my final decision.”

When asked about that decision and what it will most likely come down to, he said, “I think my decision will ultimately come down when I feel like I am ready to make a decision and where I am going to fit in best and where is going to really feel like home. I think getting better is really important at the college level, so development is really going to matter.”



