Class of 2026 guard Darius Bivins of Alexandria City (formerly T.C. Williams) took an unofficial visit to Virginia late in the regular season for the team’s home win against Georgia Tech. It was the sophomore guard's first unofficial visit and he came away from the experience with plenty to remember.

“The facilities at Virginia were top notch and I really enjoyed getting to know the coaching staff,” Bivins told CavsCorner. “I had a great experience and the crowd was awesome, it really was a great environment to be in, especially because it was senior night. I definitely enjoyed myself because it was my first real unofficial visit so starting it off that way was a great way to start it off.”

Bivins is coming off a successful sophomore campaign where his game helped to elevate his recruitment.

“The high school season started off a little slow because I was not that happy with how I was playing but after winter break that all changed,” Bivins recalled. “I became a lot more consistent and started to play my best basketball then. We played some big time programs and I did pretty well against them so that helped my confidence a lot and I certainly saw an uptick in my recruitment.”

Along with UVa, he mentioned a handful of other schools beginning to show interest in him.

“Illinois, Stanford, Providence, ODU, Cal State Fullerton, Southern Utah, Virginia Tech and Appalachian State are all schools that are really reaching out to my dad and coaches,” he said.

While watching the Cavaliers in action, he really took notice of the current players on the roster basketball.

“I think just the level of all the players' IQ,” he said. “They all know how to play really well. On offense they run a couple of sets but a lot of their stuff is just knowing how to play and knowing when to cut, when not to cut and a lot of pick and rolls. I really enjoyed seeing all of the players' IQs when they were on the floor.”

Bivins also thinks that would fit in perfectly well if he were to pick the Hoos.

“Personally I think I would fit right in the Virginia system because they are a defensive minded team,” he said, “and I feel like I am pretty good on the defensive end and even talking with Coach (Tony) Bennett after the game, he told me that he looks for guards that have a really good feel for the game and I humbly think I have a really good feel for the game.”

After the Virginia win against Georgia Tech, Bivins and Bennett were able to sit down and have a conversation.

“I actually asked him a question and it was, ‘what is one thing that you look for in guards that make you really know you want that guy?’,” Bivins recalled. “He just really honed in on how he wants guards that have a good feel for the game and he wants guards that can possibly take over a game when needed. “He also explained how when he watches some of the players he is recruiting, he hopes they have a bad game because he wants to see how they react when they have a bad game,” he added. “He really wants his players to always have good body language and guys that are always supporting their teammates even if you are having a bad game. He wants high character guys in his program.”



