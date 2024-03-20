One of the top 2026 quarterbacks in the region is expected to make a visit to Charlottesville next month.

La Salle College High School standout Gavin Sidwar recently confirmed to CavsCorner that he'll be taking a visit to UVa on April 20 for the program's annual spring game at Scott Stadium.

The rising junior signal caller may already hold five scholarship offers from Duke, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech but in many ways his recruitment is really just getting started, Sidwar tells CavsCorner.

"I’m starting to work with my parents and my high school coach about the boxes that are important that I check," he said about his recruitment. "I’m not chasing logos. I want to get a meaningful degree, continue to grow as a player, and help a program achieve its goals. I’m going to be focused on finding the right fit for me. I’ve met a lot of coaches from schools like the University of Georgia to much smaller division schools. Getting to talk to and meet so many people because of football has been a cool experience."

Virginia in Sidwar's mind checks one of the important aspects of his recruitment and is a big reason he's making the five hour trip down to Charlottesville next month.

"A UVa degree checks the 'meaningful degree' box while getting to play in the ACC," he said. "I know they have a relatively new staff and have to build up the program but UVA has a rich history and had very good football in the past. Being a part of a building process doesn’t concern me. Coach (Taylor) Lamb reached out via my head coach and said he wants to get me on campus and start building a relationship. I told him I will be down for the spring game on April 20th."

During his spring game visit, Sidwar will of course be taking a close look at how the Cavaliers quarterbacks go about throughout the day. .

"I want to watch how they get ready to play, how they interact with staff and I’ll pay attention to what they are asked to do," he said on what he'll be looking for. "From there, I’ll be focused on how I fit in based on what they are asked to do. I know it will be basic, but does this offense fit my skill set?"

Sidwar has also heard good things about The Grounds and is excited to see campus in general: "I heard UVa is a beautiful campus so I’m looking to get the entire experience while I’m there."

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Sidwar finished up his sophomore season for La Salle this past fall, putting together a very strong season for one of Philadelphia's area best programs. Sidwar completed 186-of-285 passing attempts on the season while throwing for 2,439 yards and 29 touchdowns.



