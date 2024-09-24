Column: Through first third, UVa is passing the 2024 test so far

The 2024 season is just one-third gone, but UVa has already had to face adversity in several different ways. The Wahoos have fought through several injuries to key players, have gone on the road twice, and most recently had to pick themselves up after the season’s first loss. The second half against Maryland was rough but the Cavaliers didn’t have much time to feel sorry for themselves with a dangerous road game at then unbeaten Coastal Carolina on the horizon.

“We would have definitely liked to have pulled it out in Scott Stadium last week versus Maryland, but it gave us an opportunity, in my opinion, to have a character building game, and see how we respond to adversity,” Tony Elliott said on Saturday.

Virginia did in fact respond to that adversity, rolling the Chanticleers for a 43-24 road win. The Hoos took command of the game from the start, and played like the better team, dominating a G5 program in the trenches and on the ground en route to a commanding win. They didn’t play like a team that was down on themselves after losing the week prior. Instead, they played like one that was ready to shake off that loss and handle business on the road.

With four games gone, UVa is off to the hot start that it desperately needed. The Cavaliers made it to the bye 3-1 with a pair of road Ws. They already have a conference win in the bag, as well. Losing to Maryland was a setback, but they to the challenge at Coastal Carolina and controlled the game. The first month of the season has gone pretty well for the Hoos, and they’ve put themselves in a position to be competitive the rest of the way.

The big question is: Now what?

First things first, UVa has the first of two open weeks before returning to action on October 5th when BC comes to town (Noon, ACC Network). Bye weeks are good opportunities to get healthy but also to self scout and work on deficiencies, rather than having to prepare for any particular opponent. And despite the 3-1 start, UVa has plenty to work on this week.

The red zone offense improved against Coastal, going 5-for-5 with four TDs and a field goal. UVa was better on 3rd downs after a dreadful start, too, going 50% against the Chanticleers. Despite a better performance, UVa still ranks 114th nationally in 3rd down conversion rate, and 107th in red zone touchdown percentage. Last weekend’s game was much better, but the question is whether the offense can sustain that success against better competition, or whether Coastal was simply overmatched.

Defensively, UVa’s pass defense needs some work and the Hoos could tackle better, too, which would help them avoid big plays. The defense has allowed 11 plays of 30+ yards, which ranks 112th nationally. Some 10 of those 11 have come through the air; only UMass, Charlotte and UNC have allowed more 30+ yard passing plays this year. UVa could also use a few more takeaways and havoc plays, too: Virginia has four takeaways through four games, though one came on special teams. The lack of takeaways coupled with a quarterback that has a habit of having multi-interception games has the Hoos 104th nationally in turnover margin. The pass rush is on pace to improve dramatically on last year’s terrible performance, with seven sacks through four games compared to just 11 all of last year. Still, a few more negative plays after the bye wouldn’t hurt.

After UVa spends a week working on all of those things, it’s back to work. The schedule doesn’t provide many more favorable spots, though. It’s all ACC games and Notre Dame remaining, starting with a home clash against BC. The road performance of late have been better, winning both this season thus far and having some quality play away from home, regardless of the final result, last season. But at home, Virginia has struggled under this staff, and is just 2-9 on Grounds against FBS competition since Elliott’s arrival.

There isn’t an obvious reason for that dropoff besides the fact that the teams just haven’t been very good during that period, but the home-field advantage has to return for the Hoos to have a chance. They have four of their remaining eight games at home, including three of their next four. Success at Scott Stadium may be the key to sustained momentum and a decent record, starting next weekend against BC.

“I challenged the guys in the locker room before coming to speak with you all, we’ve got to do a better job defending our home turf,” Elliott said after the win at Coastal. “And that’s going to be the focus for the next two weeks; getting healthy and getting ourselves prepared for a really good football team that’s coming to our house.”

After a BC game that will be a significant challenge, the road doesn’t get much easier. Currently unbeaten Louisville comes to town the week after; the Cards should be a top-10 team in the AP Poll if they don’t lose between now and then. A road trip to Clemson follows that and then the month is capped by a rivalry game against North Carolina.

At least three of those four games will be tough, and the best way for UVa to win them is to improve in all of the areas stated above. Football can seem complicated, but in a lot of ways, it’s simple: Take care of the ball, take the football away from the opponent, capitalize on your opportunities, keep drives moving.

Virginia showed some progress across the board in the first four games; if the Wahoos can improve in those key areas, including the ones that have been the biggest struggles so far this season, they can at least challenge in these games, if not win them.

The task for the program this week is pretty simple. Improve in the areas that need improving, because success in those areas are directly tied to winning in close games. Then, get healthy, and get ready to defend home turf in a four-game October stretch between now and the next off week, that will be full of both challenges and opportunities.

What comes next, we can’t predict. But Virginia’s September performance should give Cavalier fans some hope and intrigue as the Hoos head into the teeth of their schedule.



