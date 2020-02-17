One of the things about doing this job is that on occasion, you notice some random thing and scribble it down somewhere just in case you need it.

For example, at 8:07 p.m., with more than 50 minutes left on the pre-game clock Wednesday night in Charlottesville, I had one of those moments.

Tomas Woldetensae was as deep in the right corner as possible and as far over as possible, too. It made the angle on his 3-point attempt as difficult as it could get, given the odd path to the rim. He rose, contorted his body just a bit, fired, and drained the shot before landing and heading immediately back to the locker room with his teammates.

Though he didn’t have the kind of night against Notre Dame for such a scene-setter be used, that he was absent from my one pre-game scribble in Chapel Hill made the moment all the more interesting.

First it was Jay Huff. And then Kihei Clark and Mamadi Diakite. And then Casey Morsell and Kody Stattmann. At roughly 7:15 p.m. Saturday night, that group went through and one after the other buried 3 after 3 after 3.

But where was Woldetensae, the center of UVa's improved outside shooting? I honestly can’t say for sure. I’m reasonably sure he was the next shooter and that he missed.

Of course, that wasn’t the case on UVa’s final shot of the evening.

For the sixth time in 12 attempts, the junior college transfer banged home a 3-pointer, perhaps the biggest one of his life to this point, with 0.8 seconds left to play.

His pump fake and side step of Leaky Black was textbook, and his shot pushed UVa past UNC 64-62. It gave the Wahoos (17-7, 9-5 ACC) a six-game winning streak over the Heels and helped them complete their first regular-season sweep of Carolina in nearly two decades.

But in order to finish off the program's first back-to-back set of wins in the Dean Smith Center, the Cavaliers needed a lot more than just Woldetensae’s shooting.

It took a key drive and dish by Clark on the final play to set things up. Diakite’s and-1 minutes earlier proved massive as well.

“I trust Kihei,” Diakite said of Clark’s assist. “I know Tomas has done it in many games this year and he’s getting so much better, so I have my trust in him too. So, when he shot it, I was actually right underneath the basket and I saw it going in. So, no words to say about that.”

To Tony Bennett, the end was just another example of the small margin for error his team is playing with this year and the reality of having to make plays in big spots in order to get Ws.

With his team up two and the clock ticking down, Woldetensae had just committed the worst sin in basketball, putting a 3-point shooter on the free-throw line. But the way he responded was as phenomenal as that play seemed backbreaking.

“That’s a deflating moment,” Bennett said. “But he certainly stepped up…For Kihei to get down the floor to find him and then Tomas to stick it, that was as good as it gets. That was an exciting moment for us for sure, because we’ve been on the other end of that.

“There’s such a small margin between winning and losing,” he added. “Carolina, I feel for them in that regard, because they’ve been close and they’ve been hit by the injury bug in a way that a lot of teams haven’t. I’m sure they’re battling the ups and downs. We’ve been so close in every game and it was an important game for us. Thankful for how our guys responded and I thought we made plays down the stretch, as they did too.”

The moment right after Woldetensae’s dagger, the UVa bench went understandably bananas.



