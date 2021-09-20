Commit Q&A: Dunn picks Virginia
With his commitment this past weekend, Rivals 150 guard Ryan Dunn became the fourth four-star prospect to join Virginia’s 2022 men’s basketball recruiting class.
In the two-plus decades that Rivals has been grading college basketball recruits, that’s only happened once before at UVa - in 2016, when the Wahoos landed Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome, De’Andre Hunter and Jay Huff, the nucleus of the program’s 2019 national title team.
After seeing his recruitment heat up this past summer, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound Dunn jumped into the latest Rivals 150 update at No. 112. Power forward Isaac Traudt (No. 60), shooting guard Isaac McKneely (No. 67) and small forward Leon Bond (No. 85) are the other UVa commits in those rankings.
Though Dunn made his official announcement on Saturday afternoon, he’d actually been committed to Virginia for almost a week. He made the decision while on a visit to UVa the previous weekend, and broke the news to head coach Tony Bennett in his office as Dunn and his family were about to leave Charlottesville.
CavsCorner caught up with Dunn on Monday to discuss his decision and what comes next as he prepares to join the UVa program:
Now that it’s official, what has it been like having that decision off your shoulders?
DUNN: It’s really good. Getting all that pressure off, of having to call all these coaches and telling them, ‘Sorry, I’m not gonna be able to go,’ is done. Now I know what school I’m gonna be at for the next couple years. Now I need to get back to the gym and be ready to come in as a freshman hopefully and play. And if not, be ready to get a lot stronger and get ready for sophomore year, hopefully.
What was Tony’s reaction when you committed?
