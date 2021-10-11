Commit Q&A: Wilson gives UVa another big WR
Sitting in a wheelchair with his right leg in a big brace, Sean Wilson was surrounded by teammates as he publicly made the announcement he’d been sitting on for a few weeks.
Wilson became the 15th player to join Virginia’s 2022 recruiting class with his commitment Monday morning. The 3-star receiver from Brooklyn (NY) Canarsie High School had a list of eight offers that included four others—from Virginia Tech, Miami, Pitt and Syracuse—from ACC programs.
At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Wilson has the big frame that UVa coaches have been looking for in receivers. The Hoos first started recruiting him as a sophomore, and an official offer came in the midst of the pandemic in April 2020. But he just had surgery last Thursday for a torn ACL suffered in Canarsie’s most recent game on September 25th, which explained the unique circumstances of Monday morning’s announcement.
CavsCorner caught up with Wilson following that announcement on Monday to discuss his decision:
How exciting was your announcement this morning, and how exciting is it to have this decision out of the way?
Oh man, it was surreal. I wanted to just get it over with because I was so excited to announce it. I kept telling people little by little because it was such great news that I wanted to tell, but I wanted to wait until our team’s big day and Homecoming, when everybody was there. A lot of people, making it even more memorable than it already is. The more I waited, the more I kept getting more and more excited.
When did you actually decide? When did you know UVa was the place for you?
When I first spoke to the coaching staff, that’s when I really felt like I found a real home. Everything they were saying to me was so genuine and true, and throughout the whole process that’s what you really look for, to find a home. Any Power 5 school can play football. It’s about who’s gonna really take care of you and who’s gonna love you and just put you, beside football after the fact. When I really spoke to them and got to understand who they were and how they were so family-oriented, I was like, ‘Yep, this is the home for me,’ even before coming down to UVa.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news