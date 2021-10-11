Commit Q&A: Wilson gives UVa another big WR





CavsCorner caught up with Wilson following that announcement on Monday to discuss his decision:





How exciting was your announcement this morning, and how exciting is it to have this decision out of the way?

Oh man, it was surreal. I wanted to just get it over with because I was so excited to announce it. I kept telling people little by little because it was such great news that I wanted to tell, but I wanted to wait until our team’s big day and Homecoming, when everybody was there. A lot of people, making it even more memorable than it already is. The more I waited, the more I kept getting more and more excited.





When did you actually decide? When did you know UVa was the place for you?

When I first spoke to the coaching staff, that’s when I really felt like I found a real home. Everything they were saying to me was so genuine and true, and throughout the whole process that’s what you really look for, to find a home. Any Power 5 school can play football. It’s about who’s gonna really take care of you and who’s gonna love you and just put you, beside football after the fact. When I really spoke to them and got to understand who they were and how they were so family-oriented, I was like, ‘Yep, this is the home for me,’ even before coming down to UVa.



