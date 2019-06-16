THE SITUATION

Donovan Johnson's decision is in. The three-star New Orleans safety committed to Virginia in the aftermath of his first trip to Charlottesville for an official visit. Johnson picked the Cavs over Kansas, Arizona and Miami. Johnson had previously named Arizona as his top team and had official visit plans scheduled to Kansas for next weekend. In May, the Helen Cox (La.) standout told Rivals he recognized the strong push from the Virginia coaching staff. "I like what they've been talking about," Johnson said of Virginia. "They're a good program with a new coaching staff. They're taking off lately."

WHY IT'S BIG FOR VIRGINIA

Johnson's stock rose quite a bit this spring as Power 5 offers from the likes of Virginia, Kansas, Miami and Arizona arrived. It should come as no surprise given his fantastic frame (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) and skill-set. Johnson is a true playmaker at free safety. He corralled five interceptions as a junior in 2018 and has ball-hawking tendencies. He makes most of his plays playing over the top in coverage, utilizing his long arms to disrupt the passing lanes or stymie wide receivers in coverage. Overall, Johnson is an innate playmaker in the secondary. He has natural ball skills and tends to find himself in great positions to make plays all over the field. He times his breaks very well and is capable of delivering big blows in coverage. He thrives at attacking the ball at its highest points and will be an asset for Virginia in ACC play defending taller wide receivers. Because of his size, it's also feasible to see the Virginia coaches insert Johnson in at strong safety, too. Johnson is the second Louisiana prospect to join the Cavaliers' 2020 recruiting haul along with four-star Ja'Darius Clark. Assistant coach and area recruiter Ricky Brumfield has been masterful in making in-roads in The Boot. In 2019, Virginia signed a pair of Louisiana three-stars in running back Michael Hollins and athlete Dontayvion Wicks. The staff also hosted Rivals250 safety Eric Reed Jr. over the weekend and is among the leaders for his services.

WHY IT HURTS ARIZONA, MIAMI, KANSAS