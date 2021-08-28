Commitment breakdown: Isaac Traudt is headed to UVA

Virginia landed the No. 60 player in the 2022 class on Saturday, when four-star forward Isaac Traudt chose Tony Bennett’s program over schools such as North Carolina, Creighton, Michigan State and Nebraska. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what The Cavaliers are getting.





WHAT VIRGINIA IS GETTING

Traudt’s calling card is his versatility on both ends of the floor. At 6-foot-9 with a broad-shouldered build, the Cavalier-to-be can score with regularity inside and out. At a recent viewing at an Under Armour Association event in the Dallas area, the skilled forward knocked down three 3-pointers in a 23-point effort that saw him get buckets in nearly every manner. That versatility carries over to the defensive end as well, where his length and footwork allow him to guard multiple positions. Traudt won’t blow you away with athleticism or ball-handling but he’s able to play above the rim and stretch the floor to create matchup issues. He also shines as a defender, which will help him get early minutes in Tony Bennett’s system.



