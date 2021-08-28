Commitment breakdown: Isaac Traudt is headed to UVA
Virginia landed the No. 60 player in the 2022 class on Saturday, when four-star forward Isaac Traudt chose Tony Bennett’s program over schools such as North Carolina, Creighton, Michigan State and Nebraska. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what The Cavaliers are getting.
WHAT VIRGINIA IS GETTING
Traudt’s calling card is his versatility on both ends of the floor. At 6-foot-9 with a broad-shouldered build, the Cavalier-to-be can score with regularity inside and out. At a recent viewing at an Under Armour Association event in the Dallas area, the skilled forward knocked down three 3-pointers in a 23-point effort that saw him get buckets in nearly every manner. That versatility carries over to the defensive end as well, where his length and footwork allow him to guard multiple positions. Traudt won’t blow you away with athleticism or ball-handling but he’s able to play above the rim and stretch the floor to create matchup issues. He also shines as a defender, which will help him get early minutes in Tony Bennett’s system.
IN HIS WORDS:
“I think I could be a great fit, especially offensively,” he said. “He uses a lot of blocker-mover, which is really good when you have a lot of good players with high IQs that know how to play the game the right way, coming off down screens and cross screens and all that stuff for open jumpers. And then defensively, that’s something that I take pride in and obviously he does too. They hold teams to the 50s pretty much every game. So that definitely helps them win and something that I could potentially want to be a part of.” -- Traudt to Brad Franklin of CavsCorner.com following his official visit to UVA.
“I talk to Coach [Tony] Bennett and Coach [Kyle] Getter quite a bit and they think I’m a great fit with their culture and style of play.” -- Traudt to Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw last week.
COACH’S CORNER:
“Isaac, first and foremost, is a special person who also happens to be a great basketball player. He shoots the ball at a high level and is a very skilled offensive player. Isaac is very intelligent, has great character, and a strong work ethic and those traits will help him separate himself moving forward.”-- Matt Cumro, director of Nebraska Supreme, for which Traudt plays the summer grassroots circuit.