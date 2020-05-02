His decision was made a week ago, but held it until the right time to reveal it to his family and Saturday May 2 was that day.

The 6-foot-2, 192 pounder had an impressive offer list, and thought about long and hard about numerous schools, but the Cavaliers won out, and the UVA Nation has a lot to be excited about.

THE COMMITMENT: It came down to two schools for West Weeks , and on Saturday, the Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County athlete committed to Virginia over Louisville .

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I have been thinking about this decision over the past week or so, then after that and talking to my family a lot about it the past week or so, I made my decision," said Weeks.

"Virginia has been my favorite for a while and this was the best decision for me. The mix of academics and football really make Virginia stand out. I took a visit up there early in February and since that visit, they have been the favorite for me.

"I made my decision over a week ago, then told Virginia about it Sunday (April 26). I talked to coach Hunter about it first, then I talked to coach Mendenhall, and both were super-excited. They thought it was a perfect fit, so they loved it.

"They see me as a do-it-all linebacker. They think I can cover, play in the box, play in space and be that defensive leader for the team.

"With my decision now, I feel some relief. I am not able to focus on my team, try to get us back to the state championship game, and this time win it.

"My plan was to take visits during the spring, then hopefully make a decision, but with this time off and not being able to take visits, I had time to think more about it, and Virginia is best for me."