Connection with Elliott helped Lake Taylor's Britton stay home

In what is not typically a fruitful recruiting timeframe for UVa, the Wahoos landed the 13th member of their 2023 class last week when Anthony Britton committed to the University of Virginia.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound two-way lineman, who is being recruited on the defensive side of the ball by the Cavaliers, pledged to Tony Elliott and Co.

Britton plays his high school ball at Lake Taylor, which is a school that Virginia hasn’t been able to crack into very often over the years. It’s another recruiting win in-state for the Hoos, who have seven commitments thus far from the Commonwealth as Elliott and his staff have placed an emphasis on finding talent within the talent-rich areas across the state.

After receiving a few offers and being recruited by several schools along the East Coast, Britton made the decision that he wanted to stay home. Asked about the process and why UVa stood out among other programs, Britton explained that was offered by William & Mary and was being recruited heavily by the Naval Academy, Richmond, Appalachian State, Kent State and others heading into his senior season.

“The recruiting process was a bit overwhelming at first,” he told CavsCorner. “But ultimately, Coach Elliott showed me what a real home looks like.”

The 2021 All-Region lineman brings a lot of size and ability to the Cavaliers.

Coached by Hank Sawyer at Lake Taylor, Britton is used to playing in big moments for his Titan football team. So what he can bring to UVa?

“I bring intensity and leadership,” he said. “[As a defensive lineman], my strengths are manipulating the offensive line and reading plays.”

Britton agreed that it was “very important” to keep homegrown talent in-state and that there should be a level of pride playing for the state school.

On his recent visit to UVa, the Norfolk native camped at the McCue Center, and met with Elliott as well as defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski.

Elliott and Britton connected during camp and it was a meeting that ultimately sealed the deal for the Hoos.

“I really appreciated the talk that I had with Coach Elliott at football camp this summer,” Britton said. “He talked about his story, and his life growing up.”

Britton added that while he has already taken his official visit he plans to get back on Grounds for a few games this fall.