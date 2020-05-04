News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 17:59:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Cornhuskers and Cavaliers co-lead for Christian Burkhalter

Christian Burkhalter
Christian Burkhalter (Rivals.com)
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst

Spanish Fort, Alabama product Christian Burkhalter is listed as an athlete in the Rivals database, but Nebraska likes him as an outside linebacker in their 3-4 defense. The Huskers are one of 25 co...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}