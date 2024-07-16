

Editor’s Note: This is the third installment in an our annual series of position breakdowns as we look at the depth, players in the mix to start, and potential breakout candidates heading into UVa’s 2024 season. You can read the previous breakdowns by clicking the links below: Quarterback Running Back



2023 Performance

Virginia’s pass defense was quite good in 2022 but took a bit of a step back last year, allowing more big plays and scores. The Wahoos allowed 19 passing touchdowns and a shade under 2,700 passing yards in 12 contests in 2023. The safety position in particular limped through the year, as there were several injuries that proved detrimental. Lex Long was a starter at the beginning of the season, but ended up missing 10 games before ultimately transferring. Antonio Clary ended up missing the entire season, too. As a result, UVa had to lean on a number of young players rotating at the safety spots, and as can be expected, the results were mixed. On the flipside, UVa’s best player is a safety and turned in a very solid season, leading the team in tackles. Looking forward, the Cavaliers seem to have more depth and experience at the safety spot than they did a year ago and are hoping that they can pair that experience with some newcomers to put together a formidable secondary.



The Projected Starters



Jonas Sanker When the EA Sports College Football 25 player rankings were released earlier this month, Sanker was UVa’s highest-ranked guy and the No. 39 overall player nationally. And for good reason, as Sanker was excellent in 2023. He was first-team All-ACC and led the Hoos in tackles with 107. Sanker didn’t have an interception but he did have one in 2022, so he’s certainly capable of creating turnovers. The Charlottesville native is simply a steady presence for the UVa defense, and will be expected to turn in another quality season.

Antonio Clary UVa’s 2024 defense got a bit of a boost late in the year when Clary officially shut it down and announced he would return next season, his sixth with the Cavaliers. His decision not to return too early means a sixth-year player with 13 career starts is available to play this fall. If Clary can stay healthy, he should form a veteran duo with Sanker or even if he’s slowed down a bit should be a veteran rotational player who can make an impact, and have a second 50+ tackle season.

Corey Thomas It’s a bit difficult to describe what Thomas’ role on UVa’s defense might look like but the roster has him listed as a safety, so we’ll slot him there as a potential starter. UVa’s depth chart typically features a fifth defensive back, or ‘Spur,’ which is usually a box safety that can also play nickel and has versatility from a scheme perspective. Thomas could fit into that role, having played safety and linebacker at Akron. A physical presence at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he comes to UVa having recorded 47 tackles last year for the Zips with four TFLs and three PBU’s.



The Depth Options



Caleb Hardy: The first player listed in the depth category could certainly work himself into a starter’s role by season’s end. Hardy was one of several breakout freshmen last season, playing in nine games for the Hoos and finishing with 14 tackles and one PBU. Hardy also recorded an impressive interception in the November win over Duke. He was clearly trusted by the coaching staff to play more as the season wore on and as he got healthier after being banged up during fall camp. Hardy will have to compete with the aforementioned trio of veterans for snaps but if he can progress at the same trajectory as a sophomore, he’ll carve out a significant role.

Aidan Ryan: Having been with UVa for three years now, Ryan has yet to make a significant on-field impact, though he’s often been lingering around the two-deep. Ryan played some last season but didn’t record a tackle and hadn’t played in his first two years with the Wahoos. He should be able to factor in on special teams and has a lot of college football experience at this point, so he could be a valuable depth option if called upon.

Ethan Minter: A standout high school quarterback at Thomas Dale, Minter enrolled early and has been playing at safety since arriving in Charlottesville. Minter turned some heads during spring practice and was one of the more productive players in April’s Spring Game. Minter has athleticism to be sure, and if he can adjust to the speed of the game and a collegiate-level defense, it will be interesting to track his progress as a freshman. If nothing else, Minter could be a factor on special teams.

Davis Lane: We’ll keep this section brief, as it seems Lane switches positions every few months. He started his career at quarterback but has played wide receiver, safety and running back, and is now listed back at safety. Lane, like Minter, has good size and athleticism, and we’ll see if he ever finds a permanent home on the roster.



The Breakout Candidate



Corey Thomas: This was a tough call between Thomas and Hardy, but we’ll go with the transfer who figures to contribute right away. Thomas made a couple of flash plays in the Spring Game and played with the first-team defense during spring ball. Considered an impact transfer addition, Thomas’ blend of size, speed and experience makes him a great fit for John Rudzinski’s defense, and a logical choice to be one of the most impactful newcomers on both the defense and the team overall.



The Big Question