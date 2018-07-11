There are several positions where Virginia figures to have plenty of experience and skill this fall and there's no doubt that on the offensive side of the ball, the talent at running back is by far the deepest.



The trick, as was evident last season, is turning that depth into continued production.

With Jordan Ellis back for his senior season while also returning Lamont Atkins, PK Kier, Jamari Peacock, and Chris Sharp, RBs coach Mark Atuaia has a host of options ahead of the start of practice next month. In an offense that's going to include more read-option and one that will look to utilize the flexibility afforded by a dual-threat quarterback, the job of moving the ball on the ground won't fall solely to the RBs. Still, they will have to produce and at a much greater clip than a year ago.

And there's no getting around just how poor the running game was last season, a big part as to why the staff decided to move in the direction it's moving.

So, with the start of fall training camp coming up in a few weeks, our annual Countdown to Camp series rolls on with a quick 3-2-1 on what UVa has at running back, what needs improving, and how we see things playing out.



