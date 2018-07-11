Countdown to Camp: How UVa uses its deep group of RBs will be critical
There are several positions where Virginia figures to have plenty of experience and skill this fall and there's no doubt that on the offensive side of the ball, the talent at running back is by far the deepest.
The trick, as was evident last season, is turning that depth into continued production.
With Jordan Ellis back for his senior season while also returning Lamont Atkins, PK Kier, Jamari Peacock, and Chris Sharp, RBs coach Mark Atuaia has a host of options ahead of the start of practice next month. In an offense that's going to include more read-option and one that will look to utilize the flexibility afforded by a dual-threat quarterback, the job of moving the ball on the ground won't fall solely to the RBs. Still, they will have to produce and at a much greater clip than a year ago.
And there's no getting around just how poor the running game was last season, a big part as to why the staff decided to move in the direction it's moving.
So, with the start of fall training camp coming up in a few weeks, our annual Countdown to Camp series rolls on with a quick 3-2-1 on what UVa has at running back, what needs improving, and how we see things playing out.
Three Things We Know
1. Depth at running back will be tested this season.
Atuaia has likely never had this much talent at his disposal. Not only is Ellis back for his senior season after rushing for a team-high 836 yards but the Wahoos will also boast a stable of backs that offer versatility and skill. Atkins, Kier, and Peacock were a nice three-headed monster in the 2017 class and they showed flashes at times both during the season and in spring ball. With the new rule allowing rookies to play four games and still maintain their redshirts, you can almost certainly bet that 2016 signee Wayne Taulapapa will see some action at some point this season, too. Overall, with an offense looking to run more often, the depth UVa has at running back will certainly be leaned on this season.
2. However it happens, production must increase.
As we touched on earlier this year in our Forecast series, what UVa did on the ground last season—or, rather, didn't do—was likely the difference between limping to the finish and going out with momentum. Virginia was 128th out of 130 teams in rushing yards per game at just 93.5. That finish was worse than where the Wahoos had ranked in both 2016 (121st) and in 2015 (100th). The issues on the ground were why an offense that included the nation's 51st-best passing offense finished outside the top 100 in total offense. In fact, UVa had not only the worst rushing offense in the ACC but also the worst scoring offense, too. As much as Bryce Perkins and a read-option attack can do to help those numbers, much of the work will obviously fall on the backs.
3. The RBs will get a boost from the non-RBs, so to speak.
