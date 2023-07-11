With fall practice just a few weeks away, we being our annual Countdown to Camp series today with a look at UVa's running backs, a position group which features a number of intriguing options.

UVa couldn’t exactly get the running game going in 2022 but perhaps improvement is on the way.

Under its previous coaching staff, UVa was very pass-heavy in 2021. Heading into the first year with the Tony Elliott regime, there was a lot of talk about the offense’s need to be more balanced, or at least have a running game that kept opponents honest. And while the Cavaliers may have strived to be more balanced and have a consistent ground attack, it didn’t really translate to on-field success in that area.

Last fall, UVa rushed for 3.74 yards per carry, 0.64 yards fewer per rush than the Hoos had the previous season. They put up a total of 1,231 yards and 13 scores, and while the passing game had struggles of its own, most of the successful plays run in the 2022 season once again came through the air rather than on the ground.

And while UVa had several players show flashes in the running game throughout the season, the Cavaliers clearly didn’t find a single player—or even a couple of players in tandem—to emerge as the lead back(s). UVa’s leading rusher was QB Brennan Armstrong, who finished the season with 371 rushing yards and six of the 13 rushing TDs.

No back on the team had more than 365 rushing yards or two touchdowns, and the workload was split up amongst a bunch of different ball carriers.

With Armstrong gone, perhaps the Hoos will lean more on the traditional running game than they did a year ago. And with the Cavaliers bringing most of their rushers back, there is some continued optimism that the group can take their game to the next level in 2023.





The RB room is deep and talented but without a clear pecking order.

A big part of the reason for optimism around the running game this year is the amount of talent and experience the Wahoos return. All but 40 yards of rushing production from the running back room returns for 2023, along with some additions (outlined below). UVa also add a pair of freshmen and return another player from injury.

There was plenty of competition for playing time last fall and that should carry over into the 2023 season. It also helps that the Hoos have rushers that have varying skillsets, with several bruising backs to compliment big-play threats and guys that can catch out of the backfield. Elliott’s offenses at Clemson also employed a lot of two-back looks, so perhaps we could see more than one running back on the field at once, giving opposing defenses more to respect.

It seems likely that UVa will be running back by committee in 2023 but perhaps a player can emerge as the top dog and receive a lion’s share of the carries. If that happens, that rusher will have had to beat out a lot of capable backs to earn the job, which could only be a seen as a positive for the team.





Everyone is rooting for Mike Hollins.

It’s not necessarily a football storyline of course but everyone in the UVa community and across the broader college football landscape will have a Wahoo to root for this fall. Hollins, of course, is now fully recovered following last November’s fatal shooting on Grounds that claimed the lives of three of his teammates and ultimately ended the 2022 football season.

No one would have blamed him for walking away from the game or even seeking out a fresh start but instead he came back fast enough to suit up for spring ball and scored a touchdown in April’s Spring Game at Scott Stadium.

Hollins serves as an inspiration not only to his teammates and the UVa community but to so many, which means he’ll have quite the throng of supporters as he completes his Cavalier career this fall.

Hollins’ presence alone in the program is remarkable, but he will also have a chance to have a career year and in the process honor his fallen teammates. He is a talented back who has come really close to putting it all together, and everyone will be watching No. 7 hoping he can find the success he’s striving for this season.



