The Virginia staff will be hitting the road this weekend for the second April live period and one prospect they are likely to see more of is 2024 guard Ty Davis.

The Birmingham native will be playing in South Carolina this weekend on the UAA Rise Circuit for Pro One Basketball Club.

Davis is coming off a solid weekend in Phoenix during the first period where his team went undefeated.

“The first live period went great,” Davis told CavsCorner. “Everybody on my team is unselfish and my coaches have been great to us.”

The junior season that Davis had at Mountain Brook helped put him on a number of school’s radar. Making a deep run into the state tournament helped even more.

“My junior season went really well,” he recalled. “We lost in the state championship game to a very talented team who has Caleb Holt, who is one of the best 2026 prospects. We made a deep run and I felt like I got better overall as a player which helped my college recruitment.”

Before Kyle Getter left Virginia to become the associate head coach at Notre Dame, he was serving as the lead recruiter for Davis but Davis said he is definitely still considering UVa and that’s in large part to Tony Bennett and the way two have connected thus far.

“Coach Bennett and I have a great relationship,” Davis said. “Coach Getter was recruiting me there but he is now recruiting me at Notre Dame but Virginia is still a school I am considering. I really like Coach (Brad) Soderberg and he has been recruiting me a lot now.”

As he’s watched the Wahoos during the season, Davis said he enjoyed seeing the guards at Virginia and thinks he would fit well in well with what Bennett and Co. do with their system.

“Just the way they let their guards play is really impressive,” Davis said. “I know Isaac McKneely and he is a cool dude. The way they play is just so impressive. They obviously won the national championship a few years ago and they just really stand out because all their guys are skilled and I really like the amount of screens they run and the movement their guards play when they are off the ball.

“I feel like I would fit in really well as a combo guard that can handle it, make passes to the players they have, and just guard and that would be important because they really value defense,” he added.

To go along with Notre Dame and UVa, there are three other schools standing out.

“Iowa, Virginia Tech, and Alabama along with Notre Dame and Virginia are prioritizing me right now,” he said. “I definitely want to take an official to Notre Dame and we will see about trying to set up an official with Alabama and Virginia.”

With three ACC schools recruiting Davis, being able to play in that league is something that would mean a lot to him.

“Honestly it would mean the world to me because my dream is to play Power 5 basketball and with those schools being on me, it is amazing,” he said.



